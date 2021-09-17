Leeds United rumours: Whites set deadline for eagerly anticipated deal announcement, Liverpool eye lethal German striker

The eagerly-anticipated game will see two sides who've had a tricky start to the season battled it out for a much-needed three points, and Marcelo Bielsa's side will be confident of emerging victorious after winning both home and away in the league against Steve Bruce's side in the 2020/21 campaign.
Speaking ahead of the game, Bielsa was to expand on some recent self-criticism, and said: “I am never critical of my job or my labour without explaining why and I did it in the press conference beforehand. The job of a manager is not measured by the quality of the resources that he has but by those resources obtaining the result that we are looking for.
“Normally I don't have problem diagnosing the problems that we suffer but knowing what the problems are doesn't mean having a solution for them or solving them. You start using different resources and it is only good how you manage it if the reality changes.
“I clearly saw that the plan of the opponent (Liverpool) in the last game had a superior effect to the one I proposed for the game. We couldn't neutralise their set pieces, not because we ignored the strength of possibly the best two headers (of the ball) in the Premier League at the moment but because of the way we chose to combat it wasn't effective.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Premier League, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: