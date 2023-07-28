Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton now have something in common that isn’t just their relegation from the Premier League last season. The arriving Championship trio are all in the running to sign Joël Piroe from Swansea City this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that all three sides are eyeing up the striker in order to bolster their attacking options ahead of their run in the second tier. Naturally, following their relegation, a large number of key players have either left their respective clubs or are looking for an exit as they want to return to top flight football.

It’s not hard to see why Piroe has attracted so much attention either, given the fact he has enjoyed two strong seasons since signing for the Swans from PSV in 2021. His debut campaign saw him return 24 goals and six assists across all competitions, and last term he notched 20 goals and two assists.

Leeds are looking to replace their top striker Rodrigo this summer, who left the club for Al-Rayyan in Qatar earlier this month. The Spanish international finished last season as the Whites’ top scorer and filling the gap left by him will be a big ask. However, should they beat their rivals to the signature of Piroe, they will be well on their way to challenging for promotion, which will naturally be their top priority.

And, like Rodrigo, Piroe can play as an attacking midfielder as well up front in the No.9 position, making him all the more valuable due to his versatility.