Barry Douglas joined Leeds from Wolves in July 2018, one month after the appointment of Argentine boss Bielsa who eventually steered Leeds to promotion in brilliant style as Championship champions in the summer of 2020.

Douglas was then loaned out to Blackburn Rovers the following October before being released by Leeds upon the expiring of his contract the following May.

The left back then resigned for former club Lech Poznan who won the league title during the former Whites player’s first year back at the club, qualifying for the following season’s Champions League first qualifying round in which they were knocked out by Qarabag.

NEW ADVENTURE: Underway for former Leeds United defender Barry Douglas, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

That meant demotion to the Europa Conference League in which Poznan made it through to the quarter-finals before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Fiorentina.

Poznan had to settle for a third-placed finish in last season’s domestic league campaign which meant repeat qualification for the Europa Conference League and the quest for 2023-24 glory in the competition has already began. Poznan faced visiting Lithuanian outfit Kauno Žalgiris in Thursday evening’s second qualifying first round leg and 33-year-old Douglas came off the bench in the 58th minute as his side sealed a 3-1 victory.