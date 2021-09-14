Leeds United reveal full team's FIFA 22 player ratings as Patrick Bamford receives huge upgrade
Leeds United have revealed the FIFA 22 ratings for their whole team today.
Leeds United released a teaser this afternoon as Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford reacted to their FIFA 22 ratings and now the Whites have revealed the ratings for the rest of their squad.
The trio all received significant upgrades following a successful first season back in the Premier League, with Bamford’s rating increasing by seven ratings, Phillips increasing by five and Ayling increasing by one rating overall.
Leeds United’s winger Raphinha tops the list with an 82 gold rating after the Brazilian bagged six league goals in his first season in England.
Summer signing Daniel James has been handed a 66 Gold rating with a blistering 95 pace – unsurprisingly the fastest in the squad.
Meanwhile, Patrick and Bamford are joint top in the team for shooting, with the latter picking up an impressive 17 goals in the Premier League last season.
New arrival Junior Firpo is the Whites’ highest rated defender on FIFA 22 – coming in at 78.
Here are Leeds United’s FIFA 22 ratings…
82 Raphinha
81 Kalvin Phillips
79 Rodrigo
78 Jack Harrison
78 Junior Firpo
78 Patrick Bamford
77 Diego Llorente
77 Daniel James
77 Robin Koch
77 Illan Meslier
76 Luke Ayling
75 Liam Cooper
75 Stuart Dallas
74 Pascal Struijk
74 Mateusz Klich
73 Tyler Roberts
71 Adam Forshaw
68 Jamie Shackleton
67 Crysencio Summerville
66 Joe Gelhardt
66 Kristoffer Klaesson
64 Sam Greenwood
63 Cody Drameh
62 Charlie Cresswell
62 Leo Hjelde
60 Jack Jenkins
59 Dani van den Heuvel