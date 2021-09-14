Leeds United reveal full team's FIFA 22 player ratings as Patrick Bamford receives huge upgrade

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A Leeds United fan sings as the teams walk out during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on September 12, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Leeds United released a teaser this afternoon as Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford reacted to their FIFA 22 ratings and now the Whites have revealed the ratings for the rest of their squad.

The trio all received significant upgrades following a successful first season back in the Premier League, with Bamford’s rating increasing by seven ratings, Phillips increasing by five and Ayling increasing by one rating overall.

Leeds United’s winger Raphinha tops the list with an 82 gold rating after the Brazilian bagged six league goals in his first season in England.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Raphinha of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road on September 12, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Summer signing Daniel James has been handed a 66 Gold rating with a blistering 95 pace – unsurprisingly the fastest in the squad.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Bamford are joint top in the team for shooting, with the latter picking up an impressive 17 goals in the Premier League last season.

New arrival Junior Firpo is the Whites’ highest rated defender on FIFA 22 – coming in at 78.

Here are Leeds United’s FIFA 22 ratings…

82 Raphinha

81 Kalvin Phillips

79 Rodrigo

78 Jack Harrison

78 Junior Firpo

78 Patrick Bamford

77 Diego Llorente

77 Daniel James

77 Robin Koch

77 Illan Meslier

76 Luke Ayling

75 Liam Cooper

75 Stuart Dallas

74 Pascal Struijk

74 Mateusz Klich

73 Tyler Roberts

71 Adam Forshaw

68 Jamie Shackleton

67 Crysencio Summerville

66 Joe Gelhardt

66 Kristoffer Klaesson

64 Sam Greenwood

63 Cody Drameh

62 Charlie Cresswell

62 Leo Hjelde

60 Jack Jenkins