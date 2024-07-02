Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £10m.

The Welsh international spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Elland Road and became a vital part of Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing side. Rodon made 50 appearances in the heart of the defence, forming partnerships with Pascal Struijk and then his Welsh international team-mate Ethan Ampadu after Struijk suffered a season-ending injury. Farke went on record on a number of occasions with his admiration for the 26-year-old and Leeds were determined to try and bring him back in a permanent deal this summer.

“What I like about him is that he has an old-school attitude, but he’s a perfect role model of a modern defender as well,” said Farke last season. “Because he is quick and good on the ball and you can defend with him on the high line. He also has good body language and leadership and it is also a topic we have worked on a bit since the beginning of the season. He has grown more and more into this role and he leads from the backline. I am pretty pleased that we have him and it was the same 30 years ago and it will be the same in 20 years that the first thing you have to do as a defender is defend really properly. This is what he is doing and so far, so good and if he goes on in this way, we will all be pretty happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP understands that Rodon had options to stay in the Premier League this season, with Ipswich Town, Brentford and Leicester City all making overtures, but the centre-half turned down the chance to earn more money elsewhere to return to Elland Road. Rodon is said to have ‘finally found a home’ during his loan spell and though currently away in America he signed his paperwork to complete the deal on Monday evening. His new contract will run to the summer of 2028. Rodon was due to fly back to England next weekend and report to Spurs for pre-season training but will now rejoin his 2023/24 team-mates at Thorp Arch and then head to Germany for Leeds’ pre-season training camp. A club statement said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee. The defender rejoins the Whites after an impressive year on loan at Elland Road in the 2023/24 season and he has now agreed a four-year-deal, running until the summer of 2028. The 26-year-old is fast approaching 50 international appearances for his country and has gained a huge amount of experience across that time. After becoming a fan favourite at Elland Road, Rodon has now turned his loan into a permanent move, becoming the first summer signing for the Whites ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.”