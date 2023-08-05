Leeds United are now around 24 hours away from kicking off their new season.

The Whites have had a busy summer so far, with loan exits aplenty, while the club are still working on adding new signings to Daniel Farke’s squad, with Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow snapped up so far. With injuries limiting Farke to around 16 players heading into Sunday’s clash with Cardiff, it’s clear Leeds need more depth for a long and difficult Championship season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Duo expected to leave

Farke and Leeds are reportedly expecting to lose two key players ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

According to Football Insider, Farke is resigned to losing two more Premier League-quality players in Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville. It’s claimed Farke has already begun his search to replace both players. Everton have been linked with Gnonto this summer, while Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Summerville.

Losing both players would be a big blow for Leeds, who are already looking pretty thin up top, as shown by the recent Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford injuries.

Meslier latest

Ahead of Leeds’ clash with Cardiff on Sunday, Farke has confirmed that Illan Meslier will be the number one going into the new season.

The signing of Darlow cast doubt over whether Meslier would keep his place after a disappointing end to last season, but it seems the Frenchman will be the number one to kick-off the season. Farke said: “We need competition. Man management can be difficult but we need competition. We need it in a few other positions. It’s clear that Illan will start if he’s fit.”