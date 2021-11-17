Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Wednesday morning round up has you covered.

Whites reportedly join race for Middlesbrough midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly joined the chase for Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier and are considering a January move for the midfielder. Southampton, Brighton and Burnley are all in the running. (TEAMtalk).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IN DEMAND: Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

West Ham target Eddie Nketiah has told Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta that he wants to leave the club. Leeds had also been linked with a repeat interest. (Daily Mail).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up piece HERE.

Raphinha battles through the blood for Brazil in Lionel Messi battle

Leeds United winger Raphinha battled on after suffering a bleeding lip to play 69 minutes for Brazil in a full-blooded World Cup qualifier against Argentina in San Juan which ended goalless.

Lionel Messi captained Argentina and you can read a full analysis of how the Whites star got on in the early hours of Wednesday morning HERE

Dan James savours fine night for Wales

Leeds United's Dan James set up the equalising goal as Wales sealed a 1-1 draw at home to Belgium which ensured the Dragons are seeded in March's World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Read about a decent night for James and Wales HERE

Tony Dorigo on Tottenham, Liam Cooper and why Leeds miss Gjanni Alioski

Former Whites star Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive weekly YEP column on the upcoming test at Tottenham, Liam Cooper and why Leeds miss Gjanni Alioski.

Read Dorigo's latest thoughts HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.