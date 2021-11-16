James started in the front line alongside Cardiff City's Kieffer Moore as fellow Whites forward Tyler Roberts again sat on the bench, despite the absence of Gareth Bale.

Wales fell behind in the 12th minute when a clearance was met by Kevin De Bruyne who produced a beautiful composed finish from the edge of the box to put the world's top ranked national team in front.

But the Dragons responded in style and drew level in the 32nd minute when James delivered a looping cross that fell to Moore who fired home a low shot from the middle of the area.

Belgium were then denied by the frame of the goal as a fine strike from Thorgan Hazard cannoned back off the post.

Four minutes after the break, James picked the pocket of Dedryck Boyata to race away down the left and the Whites ace delivered a square ball to Connor Roberts who blazed over.

The Whites winger also sprinted clear down the left in the 77th minute and set up Neco Williams whose shot from a tight angle was blocked.

Four minutes later, James flew past Leander Dendoncker who brought him down and was booked.

Only a flying save from Koen Casteels then denied a Williams thunderbolt from flying into the top corner.

Belgium threatened at the end from a corner but keeper Danny Ward gathered from Boyata and the contest ended all square, meaning Wales finish second in their group, behind runaway winners Belgium.

