Leeds United winger Dan James says he is often a culprit when it comes to giving the ball away because he doesn’t want to ‘play safe’.

The Wales international is enjoying one of his most prolific seasons and looks set to finish the Championship campaign with more than 20 goal contributions, split between his own strikes and those he has provided for teammates.

James is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Daniel Farke and has been entrusted with the starting berth at right-wing for the majority of this season. The 27-year-old has successfully held down the position ahead of Willy Gnonto, who was fancied to play a starring role for the Whites this season but has not started a league game since 2024.

Speaking ahead of Wales’ fixtures versus Kazakhstan and North Macedonia during the March international break, James candidly explained his approach to playing the game.

“As a winger I want to be as direct as possible, not turning down things,” he said. “Sometimes I look back at games and I’ve been quite safe. That might look good from the outside, keeping the ball, but ultimately I’m in the team to try and create things.

“I might give the ball away a lot of times, but I’m trying not to be safe and create things in the final third. That kind of constant mindset of ‘Can I go and get a goal or an assist?’ and believing that.

“When you do give the ball away, the reaction is so important to want it again. You might get tackled nine times out of 10, but it’s about that 10th time where something will happen. I’m trying to keep that mindset.”

James was recently named February’s Championship Player of the Month after an important material contribution to the Whites’ unbeaten run, numbering 10 goals and nine assists across the entire campaign.

Due to this self-proclaimed riskier attacking style, James has understandably conceded possession more often than the majority of his Leeds teammates, giving the ball away 31 times throughout 2024/25.

His performances and output, however, have won him the affections of Leeds supporters far and wide, who are keen to see the Welshman extend his contract beyond its current expiry in June 2026.

James is expected to play a leading role for his country this month, too, adding to the 55 caps he has won so far.