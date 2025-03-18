Leeds' first-team squad will undergo much change this summer, regardless of which division the team find themselves playing in during 2025/26.
Daniel Farke's squad currently has five players whose Leeds future needs resolving before the end of the campaign with their current contracts due to expire in June.
Leeds' squad is not populated by many players on long-term deals, meaning half a dozen players currently at Elland Road will, as things stand, enter the final 12 months of their Leeds contracts this summer.
Here, the YEP assesses which players are likely to be in contract talks with the Elland Road decision-makers over the next couple of months.
1. Junior Firpo
Firpo's Leeds future is in the balance with a return to Spain very much possible this summer. He has been a reliable, prolific creator from left-back throughout United's Championship stay but the club may go in a different direction if Leeds are to go up, as opposed to offering the Dominican Republic international an extension.
Contract expiry: June, 2025
2. Sam Byram
In a similar boat to Firpo in that he may no longer be a Leeds player beyond this summer. Byram's role has been a complementary one as Leeds eye promotion back to the Premier League, which if they are successful, would most likely necessitate an upgrade in the positions he currently offers cover for.
Contract expiry: June, 2025
3. Joe Rothwell
Rothwell is on a season-long loan from AFC Bournemouth but there is no guarantee he extends his Elland Road stay past the one season. The Cherries may be open to a cut-price deal given he will enter the final 12 months of his contract on the south coast this summer, but Leeds would need to have an interest in keeping him around.
Loan expiry: June, 2025
4. Manor Solomon
The Spurs loanee may find his parent club are under new management by the time he returns to North London this summer, which may grant him a second chance at regular Premier League football. Leeds, on the other hand, has become a second home for the winger by his own admission, therefore it's likely a conversation will take place exploring the possible financials on a deal which keeps him at Elland Road longer term.
Loan expiry: June, 2025
5. Josuha Guilavogui
Leeds' emergency central midfield and centre-back cover this season, Guilavogui was signed as insurance following injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev at the beginning of the campaign. It is likely he will be thanked for his contributions, mainly off the pitch, and told he is surplus to requirements next season.
Contract expiry: June, 2025
6. Dan James
Contender for Player of the Season, James will enter the final 12 months of his Leeds contract this summer which given his importance to Farke's side, will need rectified in order to avoid losing him, either on a free transfer at the end of his deal, or for below market value due to his expiring contract situation.
Contract expiry: June, 2026
