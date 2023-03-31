‘Chris and Kev’, as they were affectionately known by fellow Leeds United supporters, were killed 23 years ago having travelled to Istanbul to support the team in their UEFA Cup semi-final against Galatasaray. Fans were attacked in Taksim Square at around 9pm local time on April 5th, the evening before Leeds were due to kick-off against the Turkish side. Several United supporters were wounded, sustaining an array of injuries and the violence ultimately claimed the lives of Loftus and Speight.

Each year, at a game around the anniversary of their deaths, Leeds fans turn their backs on the pitch, as they did in Istanbul, protesting that their semi-final first leg was ordered to be played or face expulsion from the competition. The same gesture has been repeated in a new video released by Leeds United to commemorate the anniversary which this year falls between the Whites’ home games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Andy Loftus, Gareth Senior, Eddie Gray, Michael Bridges and Dom Matteo all feature in the 13-minute video, paying tribute to Chris and Kev, as well as recounting that evening and the days and weeks that followed.

(L to R) Michael Bridges, Dom Matteo, Andy Loftus, Eddie Gray and Gareth Senior turn their backs on the camera in a show of solidarity with Leeds fans (Pic: Leeds United)

In addition, supporters of all clubs are implored by the five in the video to curb terrace chants which make light of tragedies such as the events in Istanbul, the Hillsborough disaster and the Munich air disaster.

At the end of the clip, backs are turned on the camera as a symbol of solidarity with Leeds fans, who are expected to follow suit next week at Elland Road.

