Leeds United return to Premier League action later this month following the World Cup break. They lost their last game 4-3 away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Next up for them is a tricky home clash against Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Target news emerges

Leeds remains the most ‘likely’ destination for Wolves winger Adama Traore in the upcoming January transfer window, as reported by TEAMtalk. The Spain international is facing an uncertain long-term future at Molinuex at this moment in time. He spent the second-half of last season on loan at Barcelona to get some game time under his belt before heading back to England over the summer.

Right-back latest

Reporter Pete O’Rourke doesn’t think Cody Drameh will drop back into the Championship and believes going abroad would be a good option for him. The right-back spent time on loan at Cardiff City last term to gain experience. O’Rourke has told Football League World:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it will be hard when you’ve got such widespread interest from foreign clubs who can maybe offer Cody Drameh a chance to go and play regular first-team football and a chance to really kickstart his career, which we’ve seen other young English players go and do in the not too distant past where they’ve gone and made names for themselves.”

Loan update

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of Leeds players have been in loan action despite the World Cup still being on. Charlie Cresswell was left on the bench for Millwall in their 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic last time out, whilst Jamie Shackleton came off the bench in the second-half. Midfielder Mateusz Bogusz featured for Ibiza in the Spanish second tier as they also drew 1-1 with Malaga.

Winger Ian Poveda came on for Blackpool as they were held 0-0 by Birmingham City last weekend but Jack Jenkins (Salford City) and Lewis Bate (Oxford United) saw their last matches postponed.