Leeds United man namechecked by new Spain coach as possible replacement for living legend
Luis de la Fuente has namechecked Leeds United's uncapped Marc Roca among Spain's potential replacements for the legendary Sergio Busquets.
The new head coach of La Furia Roja, who replaced Luis Enrique after his post-World Cup decision to quit the role, has spoken of his delight that Barcelona's 34-year-old appears willing to add to his 143 caps.
“I’m happy that Busquets wants to continue and of course, I count on him, he’s a living history of football and not just in the past, in the present and the future and he can still contribute to Spanish football," said De la Fuente at his unveiling as the new head coach. But reports have since emerged that cast doubt on Busquets' international future, suggesting his retirement from the world stage, if not from club level football, could be imminent.
Out of contract at the Nou Camp next summer, Busquets has carved out a place for himself among the very greats of the game, winning eight LaLiga titles, three Champions League trophies, a World Cup and the European Championships.
He has been a colossus for club and country and regardless of De la Fuente's plans for Spain's system - he insists it will be player-dependent and based on the existing playing model - Busquets will be a difficult man to replace when the time comes. The head coach has described the veteran as the 'best in the world' and Rodri, a man widely considered the heir to the throne, as another 'top player' with almost unlimited potential.
But Leeds summer signing Roca, who won the 2019 UEFA European Championship with de la Fuente as his coach, has retained relevance despite reaching the age of 26 without a single senior cap.
"There is Rodri, who has a stratospheric level, Zubimendi, Marc Roca," De la Fuente told El País, when asked if Busquets could be replaced.
"We have very good players in all positions and that's why I'm calm. To simplify, I'm talking about numbers. The 8 and the 10 have more arrival [in the area], I like the [central] players to arrive and the 6 is the figure of that player who stays to extinguish the fires that can be created in an opponent's counterattack."
Roca has made a good fist of his start to Premier League life in a deep-lying midfield pairing for Jesse Marsch, having made the decision to quit Bayern Munich and seek regular game time elsewhere. Although his fellow 26-year-old Rodri, with 26 caps to his name, is undoubtedly in prime position to take on the mantle Busquets could leave behind, Roca plays in a position to which De la Fuente attaches much value and will therefore devote much consideration.
"I have used [a double pivot]," he said.
"My bet is a reference midfielder, Busquets is the best in the world and Rodri is another top player. That figure in the midfield who maintains balance, who covers the team's back when they are attacking, who makes the triangle with the central defenders to get the ball out, is very important to me."