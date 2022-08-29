Leeds United ‘remain keen’ on striker transfer and new club eye winger
The latest Leeds United news and rumours on Monday.
Leeds United were beaten 1-0 away at Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.
The Whites slumped to their first defeat of the new Premier League campaign, with Pascal Gross scoring the winner for the Seagulls.
Nevertheless, it has still been a positive start to the season for Jesse Marsch’s side.
Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club....
Attacker latest
Leeds reportedly still want to sign Wolves attacker Hwang Hee-chan before the end of the transfer window this week.
The South Korea international played under Marsch at RB Leipzig in Germany.
As detailed in a report by TEAMtalk, the Whites ‘remain keen’ on luring him to Elland Road to sharpen their attacking options.
Everton join chase
Everton are said to have joined the race to land Dan James.
The Wales international has been linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur over recent times, despite playing against Brighton in the last match.
And now, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Frank Lampard’s side have ‘asked’ about his availability.
Right-back update
Cody Drameh may still head out the exit door before the deadline.
The right-back, who spent the second-half of last season out on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship, might leave to get more first-team experience under his belt.
The Bluebirds’ rivals Swansea City are reported to be interested in bringing him back to Wales and Planet Swans claim the player could still end up departing his current club.