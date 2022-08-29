'Hated you' - Strong vow and Leeds United history as Everton new boy eyes Elland Road debut

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French striker Maupay completed a £15m switch from Brighton to Everton on Friday but the forward was unable to play in Saturday's Premier League clash at Brentford which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, Toffees boss Frank Lampard says he is “pretty sure” the 26-year-old will be involved with the squad for Tuesday's clash at Leeds who Maupay has already netted against four times.

The forward has enjoyed four victories and two draws against the Whites from seven games with former clubs Brighton and Brentford, in addition to bagging one assist.

PREVIOUS: Whites duo Stuart Dallas, left, and Liam Cooper, right, look on as Neal Maupay nets for Brentford in the Championship clash against Leeds United of April 2019 at Griffin Park. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Maupay has not scored four times against any other club and the striker has now given a strong vow to fight for everything for new club Everton.

“I knew most of them, obviously from playing against them,” Maupay told evertontv.

“It's funny - they made some jokes with me saying like, 'We hated you but now you're one of us so we'll love you!'

“It seems like the group is doing really well together. I'm excited to get back on the pitch and get to work.

“It’s just my nature — when I do something I do it at 100 per cent.

"When I play for a club, for a manager, for my teammates, the fans, I am ready to do anything at hand to help the club to win. That’s just who I am.

“When I step on the pitch, I will run, I will tackle, I will make assists, goals… Whatever the team needs, I will do it, because I want to be successful and I want my team to win.

“You can have ups and downs but we all need to give everything and I think that's what I bring to the team... I will fight.”

Maupay was not involved in Brighton's first three games of the season but trained at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on both Saturday and Sunday.

"I can't wait," added Maupay.

“I haven't played the first three games of the season but I've been training really hard.