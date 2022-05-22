Leeds United relegation watch RECAP: Elland Road reacts as Whites pull off miraculous Premier League survival

Leeds United fans who gathered outside the East Stand to celebrate the Whites' promotion in the summer of 2020 knew well that the Premier League would be no easy ride, but the success of the Marcelo Bielsa project to end sixteen years of exile from the top flight prompted scenes of wild delight and relief across the city of Leeds and beyond.

United's first season as a newly-promoted side seemed to put to bed any concerns regarding staying power, as the West Yorkshire side stormed to a ninth-placed finish, claiming a huge 18 league wins and bulldozing the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur along the way - Leeds were living the dream and well on track to establishing themselves as one of the greats of English football once more.

In May 2022, though, memories of the Whites' incredible 2020/2021 season seem distant and untouchable, as the side who have lined up to fight Leeds' relegation battle - despite being made up of a number of the same players - look largely unrecognisable.

Rival fans called 'second season syndrome' to try and spoil United's party when all was going swimmingly in their maiden Premier League term, and the Elland Road faithful easily batted away the suggestion as it was hard to imagine how such a thriving team could go astray.

But things have gone badly wrong for Leeds this season, meaning their Premier League status hangs in the balance as they travel to Brentford for their final game of the season.

United will play Championship football next season if they lose on Sunday afternoon. If they win, Burnley must draw or lose for the Whites to stay up, and if Leeds draw, only a Burnley defeat will seal survival for Jesse Marsch's side.

Leeds United fans outside Elland Road. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.