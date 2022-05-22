Leeds United relegation watch RECAP: Elland Road reacts as Whites pull off miraculous Premier League survival

Leeds United fans who gathered outside the East Stand to celebrate the Whites' promotion in the summer of 2020 knew well that the Premier League would be no easy ride, but the success of the Marcelo Bielsa project to end sixteen years of exile from the top flight prompted scenes of wild delight and relief across the city of Leeds and beyond.
United's first season as a newly-promoted side seemed to put to bed any concerns regarding staying power, as the West Yorkshire side stormed to a ninth-placed finish, claiming a huge 18 league wins and bulldozing the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur along the way - Leeds were living the dream and well on track to establishing themselves as one of the greats of English football once more.
In May 2022, though, memories of the Whites' incredible 2020/2021 season seem distant and untouchable, as the side who have lined up to fight Leeds' relegation battle - despite being made up of a number of the same players - look largely unrecognisable.
Rival fans called 'second season syndrome' to try and spoil United's party when all was going swimmingly in their maiden Premier League term, and the Elland Road faithful easily batted away the suggestion as it was hard to imagine how such a thriving team could go astray.
But things have gone badly wrong for Leeds this season, meaning their Premier League status hangs in the balance as they travel to Brentford for their final game of the season.
United will play Championship football next season if they lose on Sunday afternoon. If they win, Burnley must draw or lose for the Whites to stay up, and if Leeds draw, only a Burnley defeat will seal survival for Jesse Marsch's side.
Here, we'll bring you updates direct from Elland Road on an enormous day in the history of Leeds United:
- Leeds United are staying up
- Whites had to better Burnley’s result on Sunday afternoon to stay in the Premier League
- United won 2-1 at Brentford while Burnley were defeated by Newcastle
Still bouncing
The crowd is thinning out a bit now, with the sounds of bottles crashing and plastic crunching underlining the persistent chants of ‘Leeds are falling apart again’. Plenty have had enough and headed for home, but the bedrock of support swarming Billy Bremner are showing no signs of slowing down.
Out of a scarf and a skipping rope, a young lad has innovated a hold - akin to something you’d find on a London tube - attached to Billy’s wrist to keep himself balanced in the middle of a jostling crowd.
What’s the goal for Leeds United next season?
Chris and Jack, brothers who have been Whites fans for 30+ years, said: ‘Not to be in this position again!’
Leeds are falling apart again
Blown away
A nipper in a retro Leeds track jacket has just skipped 30 yards down the road to retrieve an inflatable man, dressed in the Whites’ navy and green 20/21 away jersey, which has been the crowd’s source of entertainment over the last half hour. He looks chuffed to be generously applauded on his return.
Stars and stripes
An American flag has been brought out in tribute to Jesse Marsch’s successful steering of Leeds United away from relegation to the Championship.
The gloom has lifted
The fans at the heart of the boisterous crowd surrounding Billy Bremner are not old enough to remember the pain of United’s relegation from the Premier League in 2004. By the looks of things, the relief is hitting them just the same.
Brian, who has been a Leeds fan since 1962, said: ‘It feels like the gloom that has been over the club and it’s supporters for the last five or six weeks has been lifted. Even the most optimistic Leeds fan only predicted doom and gloom today so it’s absolutely wonderful that the stars aligned and everything came together.’
Leeds United fans are in party mode tonight as a dramatic final day has seen Leeds United stay in the Premier League.
There were some lifelong memories and images created as the Whites preserved their Premier League status by beating Brentford.