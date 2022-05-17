Burnley's two remaining fixtures this season gives them the edge over Leeds United despite currently occupying a place in the bottom three.

Interim manager Mike Jackson's side are one place below United in the Premier League table but Thursday night's contest against Aston Villa offers the Clarets an opportunity to hoist themselves clear of danger.

TENSE: Leeds face one of their most important weeks in recent history as the Premier League season draws to a close (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Anything other than defeat for Burnley at Villa Park will mean Leeds start their final day fixture against Brentford in the relegation zone due to their inferior goal difference.

Jackson has revealed spirit in the Clarets camp remains high, although that could change if it is Burnley who begin Sunday's dramatic Premier League finale in the drop-zone.

"You can't hide from it, everyone knows what it is," Jackson said in his pre-match press conference.

"For me that is everything, having them [injured players] around.

"They are big characters and players so even if they are not involved, when the group sees them it keeps them at ease and they know they are with them and they can lean on them. That is really important.

"I can't believe I have seen Vyds [Matej Vydra] in hobbling round on crutches but he wants to be here, the same with Ash [Westwood]. They know how important it is.

"Westy is in the gym sweating and looks in unbelievable nick. That is the type of character he is and that can only rub off on your mates."

Westwood and Vydra are out for the remainder of the season and will be unable to change Burnley's fortunes during their last two fixtures.

Czech striker Vydra suffered a serious knee injury, while Westwood sustained a fracture dislocation to his ankle on Easter Sunday and faces a similarly extended period on the sidelines.

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has spoken previously about retaining the likes of Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Luke Ayling around the first-team group at Thorp Arch, despite their unavailability.

Dallas and Forshaw will miss Sunday's clash with Brentford through injury, while Ayling sits out serving the last game of a three-match suspension.