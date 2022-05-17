Leeds United's relegation rivals Burnley have two fixtures to play this week as their Premier League status hangs in the balance.

The Clarets have been without a number of key players lately, falling to defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in recent fixtures.

TUNNEL: James Tarkowski has missed recent Burnley fixtures through injury (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Leeds secured what could prove to be a valuable point in the fight to survive at the weekend, Pascal Struijk heading in at the back post to level proceedings against Brighton.

This allowed the Whites to claw themselves back out of the relegation zone, plunging Mike Jackson's Burnley back into the bottom three.

Admittedly, this may only be a temporary stay for the Clarets given they do have a game in hand on Leeds and favourable goal difference.

A point in their midweek fixture against Aston Villa will see Burnley leap back out from under Leeds ahead of the final round of games this Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Burnley's game in hand this Thursday, interim boss Jackson has provided a comprehensive injury update on five players in the Clarets' squad.

"Jay Rod has a possibility [vs Villa]. Tarky [James Tarkowski] has been on the grass today stepping things up and so has Ben [Mee]," Jackson said.

Centre-back pairing Tarkowski and Mee have been unavailable at a crucial time of the season. Nathan Collins and Kevin Long deputised for the experienced duo at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Sunday.

"Erik [Pieters] is off the grass at the moment. Dale [Stephens' omission vs Spurs] was a precaution.

"They are all out there running.

"Tarky has more of a chance than Ben but we don't know. We have to be careful with Ben and look at both of these games.