Leeds fans may be impacted by rail strikes next month as planned industrial action is set to complicate the Whites’ trip to St Mary’s Stadium on August 13.

United’s second fixture of the new season is against Southampton and amid widespread concerns over stagnating pay and the cost of living throughout the country, train drivers have selected Saturday, August 13 to go on strike.

Rail union Aslef have backed members walking out, as quoted by the Press Association: “Aslef announced its members will walk out on Saturday August 13, saying the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living.”

Leeds face a trip to Southampton during the second week of the new season (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Southampton is one of Leeds’ longest away trips of the season, matched only by fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth.

Supporters planning to attend the Whites’ game at St Mary’s will likely be required to find alternative transportation, if industrial action goes ahead.

Newcastle United and Bournemouth supporters are also set to be short-changed – the Magpies face a trip to the Amex Community Stadium to face Graham Potter’s Brighton, while Scott Parker’s Cherries are away to Manchester United.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Strikes are always the last resort.

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Government.

“Many of our members, who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic, have not had a pay rise since 2019.