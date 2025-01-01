Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke says Leeds United’s recruitment department is prepared for any scenario but believes the injury situation against Blackburn Rovers will not be serious enough warrant transfer activity in January.

It looked all-too-briefly like Leeds would make it 10 straight wins at Elland Road on New Year’s Day when Pascal Struijk put them ahead with an 88th-minute penalty. But a scrambled equaliser two minutes later from a Blackburn corner, finished off by Danny Batth, gave the visitors the point they came for.

Leeds, who were frustrated by Rovers’ defensive solidity and spoiler tactics for the vast majority of the fixture, piled forward in search of a winner but Blackburn stood strong. The game was a costly one for Farke, who had to replace Sam Byram at the break and then lost Jayden Bogle to injury inside the first five minutes of the second half. According to the German, Byram was suffering with a cold and tiredness while Bogle’s problem was not a significant one.

“[Byram] looked a bit tired in the first half, struggling a bit with a cold and was not at his best,” said Farke. “At half-time he looked a bit pale and complained a bit, felt a bit exhausted. With Jayden it's unlucky, he got a dead leg and wasn't able to move. I hope it's not too serious, I hope to have them both available for the trip to Hull. Hopefully they can use the next 48 hours to recover.

“Our recruitment department is prepared for each and every scenario. You can of course lose a player to injury but we'll just be reactive. We can't afford to have four or five for one position. In the background we prepare a few things but I don't think these injuries are so serious. It could be Jayden misses the Hull game but after that I'm quite sure he'd be available.”

As for the performance, Farke admitted Leeds were not at their best and though he credited Blackburn’s defensive nous, he detected tiredness in what he saw from his own players and rued the defending for the equaliser.

“It was definitely not our best game today,” he said. “You could feel that the lads looked a bit tired. In the first half we moved the ball a bit too slow, were not strong in our offensive duels and didn't create too many chances. They're always well structured in defending, credit to Blackburn. It's obviously always difficult when they just have to concentrate on defending, this is what they did today.

“We tried to change the momentum with a few changes, a change of base formation, later on instead of our fluent football we went for crosses, crowding the box, two strikes and a bit more steel. I like that we didn't allow a counter attack and forced the penalty situation to go fully deserved in the lead. The rest is just football. One team just concentrating on defending, you open them, score and then one corner kick can change everything again. I think we could have defended the channel a bit better, it was unncessary to give the corner away, then second phase, deflected ball, it goes in. More or less their only chance.

“I feel for my lads. They kept going, didn't lose the nerve, opened spaces for counters. We know we can't win all the games, the problem is you want to win all the games. We're a bit disappointed with just one point but you can't win them all so you take the point and move on.”

Farke rang the changes again for this fixture, most notably taking club captain Ethan Ampadu out of the line-up despite his dominant display against Derby County. Ampadu was needed from the bench in the second half when Farke sent him on to play right-back and then as a right-sided centre-back but Leeds had spotted ‘red flags’ in the Welshman’s data that suggested he was due a rest.

“He was out for two and a half months,” said Farke. “For him more or less four starts in a row, four games in 10 days. Some red flags with the sports scientists, it felt like his recovery status was not great and we wanted to give him a little rest because it's needed. We can't afford to lose him with a muscle injury for eight weeks or whatever. We have good options as well. You have to use your squad.”