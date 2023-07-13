Leeds United’s pre-season campaign is well and truly up and running as Daniel Farke prepares his men for the Championship.

The majority of Whites stars have been back in training for around a fortnight at this stage, and many have now played their first pre-season friendly of the summer. Leeds took on Manchester United in Norway on Wednesday, losing 2-0, but the result is not important at this stage, and both teams rotated heavily throughout the course of the game.

Monaco are next up in just over a week, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Firpo offer

Leeds are said to have received an offer for full-back Junior Firpo.

Firpo has rarely shown his best football in a Leeds shirt, and his long-term future is not likely to be with the club. But according to Fotospor, Galatasaray have made an offer to sign Firpo ahead of the new season.

It’s claimed the offer would be a loan with the option to buy, while Marseille are said to have withdrawn their interest. Leeds reportedly owe Barcelona 20% of any transfer fee.

Roca latest

Marc Roca is another player who is likely to leave this summer, but it seems the Spaniard’s transfer is stalling.

Roca looks to be heading back to spain after just a year with Leeds, though he too will be departing on an initialy loan deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis have already agreed a loan with the option to buy worth £10.3million. That would mean Leeds get their £10million investment back plus a little more if Roca impresses and eventually departs for for good.