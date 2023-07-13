Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Leeds United defender's two-word verdict on Daniel Farke, boss preference and Whites feeling

Leo Hjelde has provided his instant two-word verdict on new Leeds United boss Daniel Farke and revealed his early preference with the Whites.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 13th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Farke was unveiled as United’s new boss at the start of this month and Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo presented the new Whites manager’s first game in charge.

Nineteen-year-old Norwegian left back Leo Hjelde was given a start in the contest, ahead of which the defender provided his initial take of United’s new boss and Whites aim under the German’s desired style of play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Very tough, I can say that for sure,” said Hjelde to LUTV, asked for his first impressions of Farke before Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat. "But he has been very good. He likes to play possession based and it seems like he knows what he is doing. It's just been a week so we are just trying to implement as much as possible."

WHITES RETURN: For Leo Hjelde, right, pictured during Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo.WHITES RETURN: For Leo Hjelde, right, pictured during Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo.
WHITES RETURN: For Leo Hjelde, right, pictured during Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo.

Hjelde spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United for whom he made 13 appearances as the Millers avoided the drop with a 19th-placed finish. The Norway youth international then headed for this summer’s under-21s Euros in Georgia and Romania before returning to Leeds under the club’s new boss.

"I am feeling great,” said Hjelde. “I have had a week back with the team now and I am really enjoying it."

For Hjelde, an early summer pre-season friendly in his native homeland proved the icing on the cake, especially given the magnitude of Leeds support in the country and Scandinavia as a whole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For me it's unbelievable,” said the left back, asked how it felt to be back. "We have got massive support in the whole of Scandinavia so just seeing them here and seeing how happy they are to see us here brings a lot of joy to myself. I think my team mates as well have this same feeling so it's very good."

Related topics:Daniel FarkeManchester UnitedRotherham United