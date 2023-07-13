Leeds United defender's two-word verdict on Daniel Farke, boss preference and Whites feeling

Farke was unveiled as United’s new boss at the start of this month and Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo presented the new Whites manager’s first game in charge.

Nineteen-year-old Norwegian left back Leo Hjelde was given a start in the contest, ahead of which the defender provided his initial take of United’s new boss and Whites aim under the German’s desired style of play.

"Very tough, I can say that for sure,” said Hjelde to LUTV, asked for his first impressions of Farke before Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat. "But he has been very good. He likes to play possession based and it seems like he knows what he is doing. It's just been a week so we are just trying to implement as much as possible."

WHITES RETURN: For Leo Hjelde, right, pictured during Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo.

Hjelde spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United for whom he made 13 appearances as the Millers avoided the drop with a 19th-placed finish. The Norway youth international then headed for this summer’s under-21s Euros in Georgia and Romania before returning to Leeds under the club’s new boss.

"I am feeling great,” said Hjelde. “I have had a week back with the team now and I am really enjoying it."

For Hjelde, an early summer pre-season friendly in his native homeland proved the icing on the cake, especially given the magnitude of Leeds support in the country and Scandinavia as a whole.

