Leeds United receive timely injury boost as legend praises current squad members

Leeds United have received an injury boost as a former player heaped praise on current members of the team.
By Jimmy Johnson
Published 7th Feb 2024, 10:02 GMT
Last night was a positive one for Leeds United fans, as they watched their team overcome a stubborn Plymouth Argyle outfit in an FA Cup fourth-round replay thanks to goals from Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto. What will the morning after bring?

A player that Leeds fans feared may have been out of action for some time may be fit to play in their Championship clash at the weekend against Rotherham - additionally, we'll look at what a former Whites star had to say about some current members of the squad.

There is good news for Leeds fans on the injury front, as Gnonto is expected to be fit at the weekend to take on Rotherham United - despite fears that he may have been set for a spell on the sidelines.

Speaking in a press conference after the game against the Pilgrims, Farke said: "It was a hit on his foot, even slightly before the goal, but, nevertheless, he was then there with a clinical and tidy finish. It’s not too bad, just a little bruise, should be all right for Saturday."

Meanwhile, Leeds legend Jermaine Beckford had some positive words for a trio of Leeds players - namely, Gnonto, Summerville and Dan James. He described them as 'exciting' and cited their quickness as a reason why you 'cannot defend' against them at times.

Speaking on BBC 1 before Leeds' game against Plymouth, Beckford said: "You look at Willy Gnonto, you look at Dan James, you look at [Crysencio] Summerville, there’s lots of exciting players that you cannot defend against because they are all really quick. Every defensive manager says the hardest thing to defend against is quick players and that’s what Leeds have in abundance."

