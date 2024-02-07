Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last night was a positive one for Leeds United fans, as they watched their team overcome a stubborn Plymouth Argyle outfit in an FA Cup fourth-round replay thanks to goals from Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto. What will the morning after bring?

A player that Leeds fans feared may have been out of action for some time may be fit to play in their Championship clash at the weekend against Rotherham - additionally, we'll look at what a former Whites star had to say about some current members of the squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is good news for Leeds fans on the injury front, as Gnonto is expected to be fit at the weekend to take on Rotherham United - despite fears that he may have been set for a spell on the sidelines.

Speaking in a press conference after the game against the Pilgrims, Farke said: "It was a hit on his foot, even slightly before the goal, but, nevertheless, he was then there with a clinical and tidy finish. It’s not too bad, just a little bruise, should be all right for Saturday."

Meanwhile, Leeds legend Jermaine Beckford had some positive words for a trio of Leeds players - namely, Gnonto, Summerville and Dan James. He described them as 'exciting' and cited their quickness as a reason why you 'cannot defend' against them at times.