Leeds United return to Premier League action this weekend with an away trip to Liverpool. The Whites have slipped into the relegation zone as they continue their poor run of form.

Pressure is starting to mount on boss Jesse Marsch as the American looks to start picking up some more results. Jurgen Klopp’s side go into the game on the back of their 3-0 away win at Ajax in the Champions League last time out. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news on Friday...

PSV ‘cannot’ refuse an offer of €30 million or higher for Leeds-linked Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window. The Whites reportedly tried to land the winger over the summer and the door could swing open for them to make another move this winter if they are still keen on him (De Telegraaf).

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Vasco de Gama winger Eguinaldo. The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has scored three goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season (Canal do Pedrosa).

Arsenal are interested in PSV midfielder Xavi Simons and are said to be ‘impressed’ by the teenager. He has previously been on the books at Barcelona and PSG and is still only 19-years-old (Fichajes).

Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries will not be available for transfer this winter. The Inter Milan right-back has been identified by the Blues as potential competition for Reece James but won’t be sold in the next window (Wett Freunde).

Brentford and Bournemouth will have to fork out a fee of £4 million if they are to lure Blackpool starlet Jerry Yates to the top flight. He has also been linked with Rangers, West Brom and Watford recently (Football Insider).

Aston Villa are looking to sign a left-sided centre-back to potentially replace Tyrone Mings. The England international is facing an uncertain long-term future at Villa Park (Football Insider).

