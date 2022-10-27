Leeds United will be looking to pick a first win since August when they come up against Liverpool this weekend. The Whites have endured a poor run of late, and currently find themselves 18th in the table after 11 matches.

For their part, the Reds sit 10 places above Jesse Marsch’s men, but lost their last top flight outing, slumping to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest. Before Saturday night’s clash, however, there is still plenty of Premier League speculation to work through.

Newcastle United are not worried about losing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amid interest from Chelsea, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs. He said: “He [Guimaraes] is happy, settled and under contract until 2026. Told there is no chance the club will accept any offers in January. They do plan to offer him improved terms, knowing suitors will try to lure him away in summer 2023...”. (Ben Jacobs)

Manchester United are “keeping close tabs” on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. The Red Devils are understood to have held an interest in the USA international since his time with RB Leipzig in Germany. (Football Insider)

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is attracting attention from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham. The player is out of contract at the end of the season, and could leave on a free transfer, but is also a target for Champions League outfit Borussia Dortmund. (Milan Live)

Arsenal would be willing to look at a potential deal for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth. He said: “Arsenal is an interesting one, because, throughout the transfer window, I think the right side of the attack was a priority position. Now, Gakpo’s priority position, and preferred position, is on the left, but he can play in the centre and he can play on the right. At the moment, Saka’s occupying that right side of the front three just now. He would be someone that Arsenal would look at. I think it would fit the profile as well, as far as Arteta is concerned, because we know what he’s trying to build a squad of young players who’ve got high ceilings and high potential so it could be one that Arsenal do look at in January, potentially, but the summer is more realistically.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Manchester United and Tottenham are both “thinking” of potential moves for AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham. The former Chelsea forward’s current deal in the Italian capital expires in 2026. (Calcio Mercato)

Leeds United chiefs are still willing to back manager Jesse Marsch, despite the Whites’ recent run of poor form, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. He said: “The Leeds United board is still backing Jesse Marsch as of today, so no news on a replacement, despite some speculation about his future and replacements.” (Caught Offside)