Leeds United are said to have agreed a deal with a Barcelona starlet ahead of the summer.

The Whites will be concentrating on the task in hand currently, desperate to stay in the top-flight for another season. Leeds are just one point ahead of the drop zone heading into this weekend, and they have plenty of work to do before they can celebrate another campaign in the top-flight.

But behind the scenes, the club’s recruitment staff are keeping an eye on the transfer market to see if there are any deals to be done. According to reports in Spain, a deal has already been struck with one young talent. According to El Chiringuito, Leeds have agreed a four-year deal to sign Barcelona starlet Ilias Akhomach.

Ilias, a promising 18-year-old winger has made two senior appearances, but he usually plays his football for Barca’s B side. Crucially, Ilias is out of contract this summer, and that means he is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain. Unlikely to break into Barca’s first team any time soon, the Spain under-19 international has done just that, according to the report.

It seems a deal has been agreed with Leeds for him to head to Yorkshire on a free transfer from July 1.

Leeds don’t yet know whether manager Javi Gracia will remain in place after this season, with the Spaniard joining on a flexible contract. A decision will likely be made at the end of the season over whether Gracia is a good fit based on what he does between now and then. But if he does stay, it looks as though he will get the chance to work with a fellow countryman, and indeed a talented young winger.