Leeds United targeted the player earlier this year but he is now close to joining one of their promotion rivals from last season

Former Leeds United transfer target Ben Johnson is in advanced talks to join Ipswich Town following their promotion to the Premier League, according to various reports.

Johnson is currently under contract at West Ham United but that deal has entered its final week, with the 24-year-old set to become a free agent on Monday, July 1. West Ham have put forward multiple proposals to try and keep the right-back on board, with new manager Julen Lopetegui thought to be keen on retaining his services. Recent reports have claimed a bumper five-year deal has been tabled by the Premier League club in a desperate bid to avoid losing Johnson for free but he has snubbed the chance to stay put at the London Stadium.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported in January that Leeds were interested in signing the right-back but instead opted for a loan deal to bring Connor Roberts to Elland Road. Daniel Farke currently has just Sam Byram as a natural option at right-back for the 2024-25 campaign, with that area of the pitch thought to be a key priority this summer. Archie Gray spent much of last season filling in with commendable ease, but if the 18-year-old is to stay at Elland Road then a move into his more natural central midfield role is expected.

Roberts has also returned to parent club Burnley, following the conclusion of his half-season loan spell, and although Leeds are thought to be keen on a return it is unclear whether Burnley would be willing to do business with a direct Championship promotion rival. Luke Ayling has also been released as a free agent and since signed a two-year contract at Middlesbrough.

Byram played more games than many expected during his first season back at Leeds, following a successful pre-season in which he proved his fitness to Farke, and activated a one-year extension on his contract after reaching a certain number of appearances. But fitness issues did affect the 30-year-old and there can be no expectation of a similar level of availability between now and May 2025.

However, Johnson does not appear to be on the radar this summer to help bolster the right-back position after the East Anglian Daily Times and Sky Sports reported talks over a move to Ipswich are now at advanced stage for Johnson. He had been a popular figure, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Wolves, Southampton and Rangers all linked with a move for him.

Johnson has spent his entire career at West Ham, making 109 appearances for the club after progressing through the club’s youth ranks. He played just 14 times in the Premier League last term, along with four appearances in the Europa League and two games in both the FA Cup and League Cup.