Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has jointly vowed to restore the 49ers' newly-acquired Rangers to the summit of Scottish football in an open letter to Gers supporters.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49ers Enterprises executive and Leeds board member will undertake a new role at Ibrox as vice chair following the club's acquisition by a consortium, which features the 49ers' Global Football Group.

In conjunction with American business mogul Andrew Cavenagh, Marathe has penned an open letter to fans of the historic Scottish club, vowing to bring glory days back to Ibrox via a careful and strategic plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dear Rangers Supporters, we are proud to be entering a new chapter for this extraordinary club," it began, following an official takeover announcement on Friday, May 30. "This moment is the result of months of thoughtful discussions with club leadership and our shared confidence in Rangers’ success going forward. To that end we’d like to tell you a bit about our thinking.

"Simply put – our goal is to win trophies in Scotland and be able to compete at a high level in Europe, while laying a foundation of financial sustainability for the future. As our first step, we are investing fresh capital into Rangers, which will be strategically deployed on and off the pitch. While we recognise the importance of resources, we believe that thoughtful, disciplined investment, guided by a clear strategy, is the path to enduring success. Every decision, whether sporting or business, will be made with the club’s long-term success and sustainability in mind."

The consortium has extensive experience in the sporting world while Marathe himself has over 20 years at executive level with NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers and six years at Elland Road, initially as a minority investor, before becoming chairman after acquiring Andrea Radrizzani's controlling share of the club in 2023.

"We aim to leverage the full strength of 49ers Enterprises’ sporting expertise and operational experience, and are confident in Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell to lead this next phase," the open letter continued. "Our first priority together is clear: hiring a new men’s Head Coach. That process is already well underway, and we look forward to sharing more updates soon. We will also look to invest in talent for our teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moving forward, we are reconstituting the Board to bring in a few new voices and skill sets. We all owe a special thanks to the previous Board for their service. They stepped up in a difficult moment when the club needed them and laid the foundation for what comes next.

"Above all, we know that true success comes from understanding and honouring what makes this club special. In our time getting to know Ibrox, Glasgow, and you, we’ve felt the pride, history, and passion that set Rangers apart. You have made it clear what this club means to you, and we take the responsibility of leading this club seriously.

"We look forward to seeing you at Ibrox soon. For now, we’ll keep working, and we can’t wait for what’s ahead."

Despite developments north of the border, Marathe and the 49ers' commitment at Leeds is unchanged, which was confirmed in a statement by a Global Football Group spokesperson last month. More recently, the ownership raised £120 million via a share issue to existing investors in Leeds, which will fund the initial stages of Elland Road's redevelopment and potentially supplement Daniel Farke's ability to spend on transfers this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers could compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, if they are successful in the second qualifying and subsequent play-off rounds, which begin next month. The Ibrox club are expected to have a new manager in place before the team return for pre-season training ahead of their qualification matches.

Leeds' pre-season schedule will begin in July as the Whites prepare for Premier League football after two years in the Championship. United have already confirmed friendlies versus Manchester United (19 July), Villarreal (2 August) and AC Milan (9 August) before the new season starts on the weekend of August 16-17.