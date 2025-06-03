Leeds United supporters have been told what they will pay at most for an away ticket in the Premier League next season.

For the 10th season since 2016 the Premier League will continue to enforce a £30 cap on away ticket prices. The 20 clubs have unanimously agreed to once again stick to the pricing policy that the Premier League credits for a significant increase in away attendance.

A statement from the Premier League said: “Premier League clubs today unanimously agreed to extend the current £30 cap on away ticket prices. This will be the tenth season the £30 cap has been in place. Since its introduction in 2016, attendance at away games has increased from 82% to 91%. The Premier League and clubs recognise the additional costs associated with fans following their team during the season, and the incredible atmospheres they create at matches. A Fan Engagement Standard was launched in 2023 to reinforce Premier League clubs' commitment to ensuring long-term meaningful engagement with supporters.”

The Fan Engagement Standard brought an agreement from the top flight clubs to further their work towards engagement. A statement from the league’s chief executive Richard Masters said: “In committing to the Standard, Premier League clubs have agreed to take their fan engagement work even further. It provides a framework to support clubs in developing their existing work and introduces a number of core commitments, including the introduction of Fan Advisory Boards and the requirement for each club to nominate a Board-level official responsible for fan engagement.”

Before last season commenced Leeds announced they would be adhering to the EFL’s version of the Fan Engagement Standard. A club statement said: “The Fan Engagement Standard set out by the EFL has been introduced to ensure we have long term and meaningful engagement with our fans and ensures we remain committed on a wide range of topics. The club will continue to work closely with the Supporter Advisory Board, Disabled Advisory Group and other official supporter clubs whilst also listening to fans through social media channels, face to face on matchdays and via email.

“We will ensure we communicate on a regular basis with supporters and that we listen to their feedback, and ideas. The club is always looking at ways to improve and provide opportunities for fans to be involved and over recent seasons we have made great progress. At Leeds United we have already achieved lots of success as a result of consulting and engaging with our fanbase through our Supporter Advisory Board (SAB), and this is something we hope to continue during the 2024/25 campaign. Alongside the SAB, we will also work closely with other supporter groups and external organisations to ensure the club is as inclusive as possible. This includes our official LGBTQ+ supporter’s group, Marching Out Together, Level Playing Field, Kick It Out and others.”