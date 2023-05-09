Football League side part company with ex-Leeds United coach as season comes to disappointing end
Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson as the team’s manager following their relegation to League Two
The Dons’ relegation was confirmed on Sunday afternoon as the team drew 0-0 with Burton Albion, while Cambridge United defeated already-relegated Forest Green Rovers 2-0 to leapfrog the Buckinghamshire club.
Jackson’s first senior head coach role comes to a premature end after five months, having taken on the MK Dons job on 23 December with the side struggling to remain in English football’s third tier.
A statement released by the club on Tuesday read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson, following the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two.
“Assistant Head Coach Robbie Stockdale and Technical Insights Analyst Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.
“The Club would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future.
“Chairman Pete Winkelman will meet with the media on Thursday to address the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two and to discuss next steps for MK Dons.”
Jackson took over with the team 22nd in the table and presided over six wins at Stadium:mk, including a late-season run which saw the team go seven unbeaten to give themselves a fighting chance of retaining League One status. However, the team were winless in their final eight games of the campaign and subsequently relegated by a point, finishing in 21st place.