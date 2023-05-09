The Dons’ relegation was confirmed on Sunday afternoon as the team drew 0-0 with Burton Albion, while Cambridge United defeated already-relegated Forest Green Rovers 2-0 to leapfrog the Buckinghamshire club.

Jackson’s first senior head coach role comes to a premature end after five months, having taken on the MK Dons job on 23 December with the side struggling to remain in English football’s third tier.

A statement released by the club on Tuesday read: “Milton Keynes Dons Football Club have parted company with Head Coach Mark Jackson, following the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Mark Jackson, Manager of Milton Keynes Dons, celebrates victory after the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Shrewsbury Town at Stadium mk on January 24, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Assistant Head Coach Robbie Stockdale and Technical Insights Analyst Aaron Dagger will also depart the Football Club.

“The Club would like to thank Mark, Robbie and Aaron for their efforts during their time at Stadium MK. Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future.

“Chairman Pete Winkelman will meet with the media on Thursday to address the Club’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two and to discuss next steps for MK Dons.”

