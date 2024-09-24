There is no timeframe on the stadium expansion yet but the Whites have confirmed their intentions to increase capacity from 37,645 to around the 53,000 mark. The planned ‘significant increase’ to general admission seating supports Leeds’ objective to ‘maintain and enhance’ the Elland Road atmosphere.

Before any expansions, Leeds already boast one of the biggest stadiums in the Championship, but how will they rank after the proposed seating increase? We’ve taken the latest Premier League and Championship capacity numbers from Transfermarkt and looked at how the projected new 53,000 Elland Road would compare against some of the biggest venues in the UK.