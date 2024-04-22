Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United defender Neil Collins has been sacked as manager of Barnsley with just one game remaining and his side currently in the play-off places.

Barnsley fell to a fourth defeat in five on Saturday after losing 3-2 at Blackpool, leaving them with just two win from their last 11 games. The Tykes were a certainty for the League One play-offs but now sit a point above Lincoln City and Oxford United, in sixth and seventh respectively.

The South Yorkshire side host 14th-placed Northampton Town at Oakwell in their final game on Saturday, with victory looking necessary to secure a place in the play-offs. And with just days to prepare, those in charge at the club have taken the drastic decision to remove Collins.

A club statement read: “Collins was appointed last summer and despite several positive spells throughout the season, recent results have left the board of directors feeling that a change is needed. We would like to thank Neill for his efforts during his time at the Club.”

Director of Football, Mladen Sormaz, said: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him. He has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go. He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him.

“However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change. We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days.”

Collins enjoyed a journeyman career as a player and had a rather brief spell at Leeds between 2009 and 2011. The centre-back initially joined on loan from Preston North End as an emergency replacement for the injured Patrick Kisnorbo in March 2010, going on to play a vital role in helping the Whites win promotion from League One to the Championship under Simon Grayson.

Those in charge at Elland Road decided to make the move permanent the following summer, retaining his spot as first-choice defender in the absence of Kisnorbo. But the experienced defender made crucial mistakes and was dropped by Grayson before being sold to Sheffield United in January 2011.