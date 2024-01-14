Leeds United promotion rivals dealt £37m transfer setback as Chelsea starlet wanted

Amad Diallo has been linked away from Manchester United this month

The January transfer window is approaching the halfway stage and most Championship clubs are looking to do business in the coming weeks. Leeds United are one of those expected to dip into the market, especially given they've already allowed three players to leave the club this month.

The Whites will be keeping an eye on what's happening around them, though, as the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and West Brom look to make additions. Here's a round up of what's happening across the Championship this afternoon.

Leicester's setback

Leicester City risk missing out on signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo this month, despite their initial optimism. According to Give Me Sport, Leicester were confident of getting a deal wrapped up for the winger as they look to get over the line in their push for promotion.

However, it is claimed the deal could be dead in the water, despite Diallo's lack of opportunities at Old Trafford. The Ivory Coast international, who cost the Red Devils a reported £37m in 2021, was expected to leave Man United on loan in the summer and was linked with a move to Leeds United but injury saw to those plans.

He has recently returned to full fitness, though, and there are question marks about whether he will get the game time he needs to progress over the second half of the campaign.

Southampton midfield boost

Southampton look set to add to their squad with the addition of Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell, this month. That's according to Mark McAdam of Sky Sports, who insists the deal is a straight loan deal with no obligation to purchase the player in the summer.

Rothwell has made 11 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season, but only three of those have been starts and the 29-year-old will be looking to use the loan to get more game time in his legs. Southampton aren't exactly short of midfield options but they'll hope the addition of Rothwell can get them the extra push they need in the hunt for promotion.

Millwall eye Chelsea youngster

Millwall are reportedly keen on signing promising young Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist this month to bolster their defensive line. According to the Mirror's Darren Witcoop, Millwall boss Joe Edwards is keen to bring in the centre-back who he knows well from his time coaching in the England set-up.