Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Championship attendance table: Where Leeds United rank v Sunderland, Leicester, Middlesbrough & others

Leeds United's average home attendances this season compared to their Championship rivals

By Will Jackson
Published 14th Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 12:25 GMT

Leeds United's 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday ensure they remain just seven points behind the Championship automatic promotion pace. The Whites endured a challenging festive period but they're back on track and looking up as they strive to build momentum once more.

Daniel Farke has succeeded in galvanising the Leeds support and at present, Leeds are unbeaten on home soil in front of their vociferous fans. Elland Road has been at capacity, or close to it, every time they have played on home soil this season but how do the Whites' attendances compare to their Championship rivals?

Transfermarkt have crunched the numbers to produce an average home attendance for all 24 Championship teams, here's how Leeds rank.

Average attendance: 10,695

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,695

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,497

2. 23rd — Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,497

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,122

3. 22nd — Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,122

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,325

4. 21st — Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,325

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,438

5. 20th — Millwall

Average attendance: 16,438

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,475

6. 19th — Preston North End

Average attendance: 16,475

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandCardiff CityLeicesterMiddlesbrough