Leeds United 's 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday ensure they remain just seven points behind the Championship automatic promotion pace. The Whites endured a challenging festive period but they're back on track and looking up as they strive to build momentum once more.

Daniel Farke has succeeded in galvanising the Leeds support and at present, Leeds are unbeaten on home soil in front of their vociferous fans. Elland Road has been at capacity, or close to it, every time they have played on home soil this season but how do the Whites' attendances compare to their Championship rivals?