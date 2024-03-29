Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United enjoyed an excellent start to Good Friday after seeing Championship promotion rivals Leicester City lose 1-0 at Bristol City.

Leicester had the chance to reclaim top spot in the table from Leeds, with their trip to Bristol the early kick-off and first game back following the March international break. Enzo Maresca's side had been stumbling but it was hoped that they would be able to reset ahead of the run-in

But another poor display saw the Foxes deservedly beaten by Bristol, who climbed into 12th-place with the victory. Anis Mehmeti scored the only goal of the game on 73 minutes, rifling in a wonderful effort after Leicester's Jamie Vardy missed a number of gilt-edged chances.

Despite having those chances on a plate for Vardy to miss, Leicester were below-par once again and were fortunate to go into half-time at 0-0, with Bristol seeing claims for a penalty denied. Wout Faes may also have been sent off after seeming to bring down Tommy Conway through on goal.

The Foxes enjoyed more possession and control in the second-half but were unable to take one of several chances, with Vardy the most guilty party. Following Mehmeti's effort, they were unable to build any real momentum and eventually stumbled to a fourth defeat in six matches.

“For sure, absolutely,” Maresca said after full-time when asked if he still had hope of automatic promotion. “It's not good to drop points, to lose games at this moment but we need to be positive. The reason why first of all, is for the points we have and second, because the performance is there. In the end we didn't take our chances but hopefully soon we can. Probably one positive result can change, and hopefully it will be soon.”

