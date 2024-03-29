Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor Hourihane knows a thing or two about Championship promotion races having been involved in several in his time. The former Republic of Ireland international has challenged for promotion to the Premier League with the likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Swansea City in the past and he currently finds himself locked in another battle at present as Derby County push for a return to the second tier.

However, even with all his experience, Hourihane has been left stunned by the way Leicester City have been reeled in by Leeds United and Ipswich Town. The Foxes held a 12-point lead at the top of the Championship last month and at that stage they looked like dead certs for automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That lead has been steadily eaten away at over the last month, though, with form deserting Enzo Maresca's side and while they were in FA Cup action before the international break, Leeds succeeded in knocking them off their perch. Of course, the Foxes do have a game in hand on their rivals and they have the chance to pile the pressure on in the early kick-off against Bristol City on Good Friday.

But the manner of their slide, coupled with the relentless form of Leeds and Ipswich, has come as a huge shock to Hourihane.

"The top four have gone storming ahead over the course of the season," the Derby man told Talksport. "Five, six, seven, eight games ago Leicester were flying high and it was only a matter of time until they got promoted, but all of a sudden they’ve hit a bit of a dip. Every team is going to have a dip over 46 games and over an EFL season it’s so hard to stay that consistent.