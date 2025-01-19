The Whites ensured it was derby day delight for the home supporters at Elland Road as Leeds returned to the top of the Championship with a professional victory over Danny Rohl's Wednesday.
It finished 3-0 with goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka on the day. Here are the ratings.
1. Illan Meslier: 6/10
Flapped at a first half cross, even if it was handled en route to him, but made a good stop from Gassama. Little else to do. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10
Brought a lot to the game going up and down his flank. Was physical when he needed to be. Drove the Whites forward down the right. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon: 7/10
A couple of lovely passes down the right, some solid defending. Windass got in behind him once in the first half. | Getty Images
4. Ethan Ampadu: 7/10
It wasn't perfect as he resumed his partnership with Rodon - gave it away once or twice - but he made some big interventions, tackles and headers. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
5. Sam Byram: 7/10
Won tackles and headers. Going forward it was a mixed bag. Involved in a couple of nice moves. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
6. Ao Tanaka: 8/10
Made a big block to prevent a first half goal, quietly effective in the first half. A little wobbly at the start of the second but came on strong and finished with a flourish, scoring a deft flick. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.