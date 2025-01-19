Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday as rare substitute score among lots of 8s and one 4

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 19th Jan 2025, 14:23 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players' performances at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, January 19.

The Whites ensured it was derby day delight for the home supporters at Elland Road as Leeds returned to the top of the Championship with a professional victory over Danny Rohl's Wednesday.

It finished 3-0 with goals from Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Ao Tanaka on the day. Here are the ratings.

Flapped at a first half cross, even if it was handled en route to him, but made a good stop from Gassama. Little else to do.

1. Illan Meslier: 6/10

Flapped at a first half cross, even if it was handled en route to him, but made a good stop from Gassama. Little else to do.

Brought a lot to the game going up and down his flank. Was physical when he needed to be. Drove the Whites forward down the right.

2. Jayden Bogle: 8/10

Brought a lot to the game going up and down his flank. Was physical when he needed to be. Drove the Whites forward down the right.

A couple of lovely passes down the right, some solid defending. Windass got in behind him once in the first half.

3. Joe Rodon: 7/10

A couple of lovely passes down the right, some solid defending. Windass got in behind him once in the first half.

It wasn't perfect as he resumed his partnership with Rodon - gave it away once or twice - but he made some big interventions, tackles and headers.

4. Ethan Ampadu: 7/10

It wasn't perfect as he resumed his partnership with Rodon - gave it away once or twice - but he made some big interventions, tackles and headers.

Won tackles and headers. Going forward it was a mixed bag. Involved in a couple of nice moves.

5. Sam Byram: 7/10

Won tackles and headers. Going forward it was a mixed bag. Involved in a couple of nice moves.

Made a big block to prevent a first half goal, quietly effective in the first half. A little wobbly at the start of the second but came on strong and finished with a flourish, scoring a deft flick.

6. Ao Tanaka: 8/10

Made a big block to prevent a first half goal, quietly effective in the first half. A little wobbly at the start of the second but came on strong and finished with a flourish, scoring a deft flick.

