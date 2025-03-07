Leeds United hero Stuart Dallas was having an away day of his own watching boyhood heroes Rangers

Stuart Dallas, who retired as a player last year due to injury, was in the away section as Glasgow Rangers celebrated a 3-1 Europa League win at Fenerbache on Thursday night.

A video of the full-time scenes showed Dallas, who also posted a photo with his brother Marcus - an Ibrox regular - on his Instagram.

Keen-eyed Leeds fans spotted Dallas in the video, which was taken after a Cyriel Dessers goal and a Vaclav Cerny double put Rangers in a strong position in their Round of 16 tie with Jose Mourinho's Turkish outfit.

Leeds are in the process of becoming linked via their ownership with Rangers thanks to a pending takeover of the Glasgow giants by 49ers Enterprises. Leeds chairman and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe was spotted alongside ex-Leeds technical director Gretar Steinsson at Old Trafford taking in a Rangers European game earlier in the campaign.

