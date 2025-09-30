'Outstanding' Leeds United star in Premier League Team of the Week with Sunderland, Arsenal & Man City men

One Leeds United star was given a near-perfect rating following Saturday's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United produced a great team performance against Bournemouth on Saturday but one star has been rewarded for his efforts with a place in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week. Daniel Farke’s side were left disappointed with a 2-2 draw after Eli Junior Kroupi’s added-time equaliser but can be proud of another strong Elland Road showing.

The Whites fell behind to Antoine Semenyo’s free-kick but, as happened at Wolves the weekend before, turned the game around with goals either side of half-time. Joe Rodon headed home a Sean Longstaff corner on 37 minutes before the latter placed a lovely half-volleyed effort into the top corner shortly after the break.

A lapse in concentration allowed Kroupi to meet Marcos Senesi’s added-time knockdown but despite the late disappointment, Leeds left Elland Road with their heads held high. And one star performer has been named in the most recent Team of the Week alongside colleagues from Sunderland, Arsenal, Manchester City and more.

Made a number of crucial saves to keep Nottingham Forest at Bay as Sunderland won 1-0.

1. GK: Robin Roefs - 8.7

Made a number of crucial saves to keep Nottingham Forest at Bay as Sunderland won 1-0. | Getty Images

Scored the second of Manchester City's five goals in a 5-1 win over Burnley.

2. RB: Matheus Nunes - 7.5

Scored the second of Manchester City's five goals in a 5-1 win over Burnley. | Getty Images

Got in front of plenty against Newcastle and scored an added-time winner as Arsenal left St James' Park with a 2-1 victory.

3. CB: Gabriel - 8.8

Got in front of plenty against Newcastle and scored an added-time winner as Arsenal left St James' Park with a 2-1 victory. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Opening goalscorer Bueno was Wolves' best player in the 1-1 draw away at Tottenham Hotspur.

4. CB: Santiago Bueno - 8.4

Opening goalscorer Bueno was Wolves' best player in the 1-1 draw away at Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Defended well and got forward plenty as Wolves took a decent point from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

5. LB: Hugo Bueno - 7.3

Defended well and got forward plenty as Wolves took a decent point from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Getty Images

Grabbed an assist for Danny Welbeck with a great cross as Brighton beat Chelsea 3-1.

6. RM: Yankuba Minteh - 7.5

Grabbed an assist for Danny Welbeck with a great cross as Brighton beat Chelsea 3-1. | AFP via Getty Images

