The Whites have made a solid start to the Premier League campaign.

Leeds United have made a solid start to life back in the Premier League and optimism is high that they can avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Daniel Farke and supporters alike were gutted not to hold onto a victory against Bournemouth on Sunday, with Eli Junior Kroupi’s last-minute strike denying them a place in the top half and going level on points with Manchester City.

However, Leeds still have eight points on the board from six games so far, sitting five clear of the relegation zone and with Arsenal and Fulham the only sides to beat them. At home, they’ve taken five points from three games and are unbeaten at Elland Road.

With the last six promoted sides going straight back down, it was unsurprising to see many predicting an immediate relegation for Leeds before the season started. But what have pundits been saying more recently, in light of this promising start to the campaign?

Micah Richards

Former Manchester City player and current Sky Sports Pundit Micah Richards looks on while presenting prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Etihad Stadium on May 02, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Micah Richards has been backing Leeds to stay up for a while now, but even after surrendering victory in the final moments against Bournemouth, he hasn’t changed his tune.

In fact, the performance the Whites put in against the Cherries has only served to increase his confidence in Farke’s side, who he says have the home form and ‘pragmatism’ to avoid the drop.

“Leeds’ home form will be key and I think that’s why Farke will be kicking himself today because they deserved to win,” Richards told Match of the Day. “It’s also the way you play, it’s a bit pragmatic, the way you want to play and then go on transition. It’s probably a better way to play if you want to stay in the Premier League. We’ve seen it with Southampton before, the way they tried to play out and they just got picked off but there are good signs so far.”

Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist is best known for being one of the most balanced pundits going, so if anyone is likely to change their mind on a prediction, it’s him.

That’s exactly what has happened, with Leeds’ solid start to the season enough to convince the former Rangers striker that they can stay up as well, having only previously tipped Sunderland to avoid the drop out of the promoted three - who he thinks all have a good opportunity.

“Leeds as well, Burnley picking up another point. You know, we might be talking about two of them staying up,” McCoist said following Leeds’ 3-1 win over Wolves.

Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney is another who seems to be changing his mind on both Leeds and manager Farke.

The former Watford striker was tipping the German to be sacked amid a relegation campaign, but has now admitted he was ‘100% wrong’ in his pre-season predictions.

“I put him up as one of those managers that might get the sack because of the way it ended last year. I have to say I 100% got it wrong,” Deeney said when naming Farke as his Manager of the Week for the BBC following the win over Wolves.

He added: “Wonderful win against Wolves away from home after going a goal down. He’s got his Leeds side fighting and trying to stay up.”

Roy Keane

Roy Keane believes Leeds will stay up. | Getty Images

While Leeds have been solid, Sunderland have made a wonderful start to the season and currently sit in the top four.

According to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, both sides going after physically imposing players - like Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach, in Leeds’ case - in the summer is now paying off, helping them bridge the gap between the Championship and Premier League.

Leeds and Sunderland are ‘going places’, according to the Irishman.

“Physicality, the height, the size of players, the speed of them,” Keane told the Stick to Football podcast. “You look at all the teams that have come up, particularly Leeds and Sunderland, they’ve bought players who can physically deal with the Premier League week in, week out.

“And obviously, if you can get quality on top of that, like the big clubs have, fantastic, you’re going places.

“But I think for most of the teams, if you ask any manager over the last few years, what’s caught them out? When you’ve been promoted, I think it’s that physicality of the Premier League. And the quality of the top of that.”

Wayne Rooney

Matchweek 5 saw Leeds pick up their second win of the season, while Brentford lost 3-1 at home to Fulham.

The Bees have since bounced back to beat Manchester United, but remain below Leeds in the table. And following a summer in which they lost their manager and a host of key players - including Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard - Rooney believes Brentford are in much deeper trouble than the promoted teams.

“I’m a bit concerned for Brentford,” Rooney said on Match of the Day following Brentford’s loss to Fulham. “Obviously losing Thomas Frank is a big factor, and now they’ve lost some big players as well.

“I think with the promoted teams that have come up as well, they’re all doing okay. I think it’s going to be a long old season for Brentford, and I’ve got worries that they possibly could go down.”