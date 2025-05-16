An ex-Leeds rival has made a Whites admission upon the club’s Premier League promotion.

Former Leeds United rival Clinton Morrison has saluted the club’s Premier League return with praise for the team, fans and boss Daniel Farke.

Ex striker Morrison faced Leeds nine times as a player with Birmingham City and Crystal Palace but these days presides over Whites games through his punditry work.

The 46-year-old tipped Leeds to go up at the start of the season and is now delighted that the Whites have sealed promotion back to the country’s top flight.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post on behalf of Free Bets, Morrison declared that Leeds definitely deserved a place in the Premier League as he also predicted that the Whites would stay up.

“For the Premier League, I think it's brilliant,” said Morrison of United’s promotion.

"Everyone knows what the Leeds fans are - they're fantastic fans. It’s a fantastic football club that deserves to be in the Premier League.

"I’ve been there many a times as an away player and also going there and working and it's a hostile place, in a good way.

"It's a place you want to go to play football because the fans are so brilliant and they are so involved in it.

“I do think he deserves a crack at it”...

"They thoroughly deserved it. I tipped them at the start of the season.

“I actually thought they’d come up last season but they obviously fell off towards the end of it and were disappointing in the play-off game.

"But I think this season they've been outstanding, even with all the injuries that they have had. I think every player in every position has contributed.

"I'm happy that they kept hold of Daniel Farke as well — I do think he deserves a crack at it.

"They need to just spend and have a go because I do think the gap between the Championship and the Premier League is getting bigger.

“But I do think Leeds can break that mould next season."