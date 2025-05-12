Patrick Bamford is embracing a changing role at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is embracing a growing Leeds United leadership role - but with a personal reminder about what he still has to offer.

Bamford joined Leeds as a 24-year-old from Middlesbrough in August 2018 but is now one year into his 30s as he approaches his eighth season with the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports Golazo, Bamford spoke about becoming more and more of a leader within camp, the striker aiming to lead by example as support for younger players.

Asked if he was a leader in the dressing room and what he saw his role as, Bamford admitted: “It's not until you look around the dressing room that you actually think ‘God I am getting old here, I am getting on a bit.’

“Generally our word counts for a lot”...

"So I do try and lean on my experience a little bit and I think this year I have spoke to a lot of the players who maybe haven't been in the team as much or as much as they would want and kind of leading them through that and just keeping them calm a little bit.

"We have obviously Ethan as captain and Pascal as captain but then there's older players like me, like Karl Darlow, who I think without us realising ourselves, the players kind of look up to a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we can almost lead by example and then when we need to say something, generally our word counts for a lot."

As his age was discussed - amid a wrong claim made that he was 33 - Bamford laughed: “Let's clear this up. I'm 31 and I've got lots of years left in me!"