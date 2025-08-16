Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side must wait until Monday night before beginning their new Premier League campaign at home to Everton.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has outlined Leeds United’s pre-Everton plan, determined to make the most of an opportunity provided.

The start of the new 2025-26 Premier League season is finally here but Farke’s men must wait until Monday night before begging their new campaign with the evening visit of Everton to Elland Road.

The Whites and Toffees will be the last two teams to play and Farke admits there will naturally be an eye on how the other first games of the new season unfold in the days preceding Monday night’s contest.

Farke, though, says that ultimately his men will be working hard ahead of the Toffees visit with the extra days of benefit to his new-look side.

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke was asked how his team would be spending the weekend and declared: “Working, to be honest. So we have to prepare, of course, the group for an important opener for us.

“And yes, we will spend lots of time on the training ground and prepare for it. So it's also good and beneficial right now.

“Also to have a few more time and sessions on the training pitch. And for that, we stay concentrated and focused.

“And whenever there is a bit of time, we have also one eye on all the other games to watch a few results and a few performances. But we're mainly concentrated on ourselves.”