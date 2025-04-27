Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have received fresh big backing after securing promotion.

More joy is expected to come Leeds United’s way with fresh big Whites backing upon sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion from the Championship with two games remaining, at which point the Clarets and Whites were locked together on 94 points.

Attention then turned to the two clubs battling it out for the title and Burnley gave their hopes a massive boost on Saturday with a 5-0 romp at a poor QPR side.

The victory booted the Clarets three points clear of Leeds but with Daniel Farke’s Whites having a game in hand and still holding a much better goal difference.

Nonetheless, Burnley are now in pole position but the bookmakers do not expect the Clarets to stay there as part of more big fresh backing for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds, who take on fifth-placed Bristol City at Elland Road on Monday night, remain strong title favourites in being no bigger than 8-13 but as short as 1-2 firms.

Burnley’s odds are now mish shorter than they were but the Clarets remain very much second favourites at 6-4 although some firms are as short as 5-4.

Despite Bristol City’s own promotion hopes, the bookies fully expect Leeds to return to the top of the table on Monday night with a victory against the Robins.

The Whites are strong odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 6-10 but as short as 4-9 with some firms.

Bristol City can be backed at 5-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 13-4.

Leeds then visit second-bottom Plymouth Argyle come Saturday’s final day of the season when Burnley host seventh-placed Milwall.