Leeds United return to Elland Road this weekend with a massive game against West Ham on Friday night. Daniel Farke’s side will be desperate to get three points on the board following their disappointing 2-0 defeat at Burnley last time out, with their visitors struggling down in 19th.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference on Thursday, Farke revealed a bout of illness had hit the squad with first-team regulars Ethan Ampadu and Pascal Struijk missing training on Wednesday. Injured pair Willy Gnonto and Noah Okafor are also doubts for Friday, although the latter is deemed more likely to feature given his layoff was shorter.

There are key selection decisions to make across the board going into Friday, with Farke admitting switches are possible after a couple of defeats. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to predict how the German could line-up against West Ham.

1 . Predicted Leeds XI A look at how Daniel Farke could line his side up on Friday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK: Lucas Perri Karl Darlow hasn't done too much wrong as cover but the Brazilian is fit to start and was signed to be Leeds' first-choice goalkeeper. Expected to come back in. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jayden Bogle A rare under-par performance at Burnley was undoubtedly the anomaly so far this season, with Bogle one of Leeds' standout performers so far. Could come up against Crysencio Summerville, who left Elland Road the same summer he arrived. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Joe Rodon Has carried himself well in the Premier League and not obviously at fault for any goals, albeit the uber-critical might have wanted him to challenge Lesley Ugochukwu last weekend. A big set-piece threat too, against a side in West Ham who have been dreadful defending such situations. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . CB: Jaka Bijol Has been patiently waiting for a Premier League debut and now feels like the time to get it, with Pascal Struijk not at his best recently and taken ill this week. Would need to improve on that poor Sheffield Wednesday performance, however, if he wants to nail down a starting spot. Another who could be a big set-piece threat. | Getty Images Photo Sales