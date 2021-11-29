Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Marcelo Bielsa press conference every word, Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Conor Gallagher
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is facing the media this morning ahead of Tuesday night's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Elland Road.
Leeds managed to take a point from a difficult night at Brighton on Saturday evening through a goalless draw as part of a day in which Patrick Vieira's Palace side were beaten 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in new boss Steven Gerrard' s second game in charge.
Bielsa is speaking to the press at 8am and we will bring you everything that is said at our live blog below.
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Marcelo Bielsa press conference, every word from the Whites head coach
Monday, 29 November, 2021
- Leeds face Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday night, 8.15pm kick-off
- Marcelo Bielsa faced the media at 8am on Monday morning
Ayling and Bamford to play for the under-23s tonight and all is well with Phillips. Marcelo just decided to change things at Brighton and no player should be un-subbable.
Since Phillips came off, some pundits have suggested all is not well with the player. The fans are concerned, can you re-assure them?
“For me to respond, if you could transmit to me the arguments or the reasonings behind your question because Kalvin Phillips is an idol for the Leeds United fans, he is a popular property with a lot of affections. And we all have to look after the affection, we all have the obligation to look after the feeling that unites a fan with a team. The fans suffer when they lose an idol. And Kalvin is a player that has done a lot of things to deserve how the fans feel about him and what he has done has been sincere, it has not been conditioned. He opted to stay with Leeds when he could have left them when we were in the Championship. And he cleared up what his position was when he was asked about moving to the best teams in the Premier League and gave a sincere response saying he wouldn’t accept any offers. So what I am saying is that due to his performance and his position, with respect to his club Leeds, the position that Kalvin occupies is completely deserved. Now, what you are asking me is resolved with a conclusion that is very simple - it is very difficult to imagine that a player can never come out and be substituted from a team. The logic of football shows perfectly that in any game, any player can come off. And it can’t be that a coach is conditioned that one player can’t come off and that when that player comes off it is thought of as something because finally the explanation is the one I gave is the one that I thought, that I thought that Pascal was better suited in the second half to the defensive mid position that I imagined than Phillips. That doesn’t mean I was correct but I just did what I thought was best but in no way does that mean that there is a difficulty with anyone. It is never good for a player or for a team to think that the positions are immovable and that the hierarchies that there are in a team cannot be altered ever because apart from that it is not only bad for the player that is untouchable but it is bad for those who want to alter the positions within a team and this example that we chose. It is bad for Kalvin to think that he is never going to substituted, like with any other component of the team to think that the initial hierarchies cannot be changed. The position of a team is that you compete with the opponents and also with the players in your team.”
On playing every three or four days now - is that a bad thing - especially when the weather is so bad?
“The weather and the traditions, they are belonging to each county and it’s been done so in the same way for a long time. And that is in the roots of the fans and of each country. But the World Cup is an episode that is played every four years and is a homage that football makes to the world. But to make that worse - it doesn’t make sense. The other day, casually I was reading or I came about something where the players were in the World Cup in 86 in Mexico and the players were complaining about the temperature in which games were played at and the response from those were that the players should focus on what they are paid to do which is to play and it is true that each of us should have an opinion on what we do and a lot of times we talk more than we should, like in this case with myself. But it brings me great sadness how football is deteriorating. Imagine that I look at football how it is now, from the best league in the world. If you look at the realities of other countries you would see it with a lot of clarity what I am saying. That is why I was saying that it doesn’t make sense, to want to multiply the commercialisation of a product and to want to increase the incomings when the product is getting worse.”
On the league’s running stats being down - why?
“I wouldn’t be able to tell you. Sincerely, anything I tell you would be a hypothesis that I am not totally certain of. What is clear is that a calendar so overcharged, doesn’t bear in mind the development of the preparation so I have serious doubts over the future of professional football because it is constantly commercialised, product that is constantly worse. It is considered to sell more games but it ignores whether the teams are in conditions to offer better results. I use the terms that the industry of football uses, but it is difficult for me to think about it in those terms but that the Premier League offers half of its players to the World Cup - or a great amount of players from the Premier League go the World Cup. It (the Premier League) is interrupted ten days before the start of the World Cup and the World Cup which is the most desirable thing in football is played with the footballers and the coaches of the national teams with the minimum possibility of offering a developed team and the only thing that it generates is that what is on show every time is worse.”
Is Forshaw getting to the point where he will be in conditions to play every three or four days as will be the case over the next month?
“I can’t say for certain that he hasn’t played two games in four days in a very long time.”
On average Leeds are running less per game compared to last year - is that deliberate or something you pay close attention to?
“No, it is not on purpose. The physical level of the whole league has declined. And also the opposition conditions the development of how a team performs physically. The total distance that the teams run in the Premier League is lower this year than last season. But in the values of intensity, we have maintained those values or improved them from last season.”
On the Rainbow Laces campaign - how important is that?
“Every campaign that supports the inclusion I always support it.”
Is a full 90-minute performance close?
“It’s our objective. But having said that, two games ago against Leicester we were able to put up a constant performance against them. We always try to be constant and regular in the function of the team but in the last two games we haven’t been able to extend our pretensions for the duration of the game.”
On Conor Gallagher
“This quarter of the season gone past, he has shown his influence in their game.”
On playing Palace under Vieira compared to Hodgson - better for you play this team then a more conservative one?
“Fundamentally, I am more worried about how we adapt to any type of play that an opponent offers. When a team puts the ball at risk it makes you have to solve certain things. And when the opponent gives you the ball then it is other situations that you have to overcome. That happens constantly throughout the league and in every game those situations don’t change. As you well said there are different profiles that are more notable in certain teams and I don’t have any preference and we need to be able to be ready to come up against the different teams and the different philosophies.”