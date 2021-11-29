“For me to respond, if you could transmit to me the arguments or the reasonings behind your question because Kalvin Phillips is an idol for the Leeds United fans, he is a popular property with a lot of affections. And we all have to look after the affection, we all have the obligation to look after the feeling that unites a fan with a team. The fans suffer when they lose an idol. And Kalvin is a player that has done a lot of things to deserve how the fans feel about him and what he has done has been sincere, it has not been conditioned. He opted to stay with Leeds when he could have left them when we were in the Championship. And he cleared up what his position was when he was asked about moving to the best teams in the Premier League and gave a sincere response saying he wouldn’t accept any offers. So what I am saying is that due to his performance and his position, with respect to his club Leeds, the position that Kalvin occupies is completely deserved. Now, what you are asking me is resolved with a conclusion that is very simple - it is very difficult to imagine that a player can never come out and be substituted from a team. The logic of football shows perfectly that in any game, any player can come off. And it can’t be that a coach is conditioned that one player can’t come off and that when that player comes off it is thought of as something because finally the explanation is the one I gave is the one that I thought, that I thought that Pascal was better suited in the second half to the defensive mid position that I imagined than Phillips. That doesn’t mean I was correct but I just did what I thought was best but in no way does that mean that there is a difficulty with anyone. It is never good for a player or for a team to think that the positions are immovable and that the hierarchies that there are in a team cannot be altered ever because apart from that it is not only bad for the player that is untouchable but it is bad for those who want to alter the positions within a team and this example that we chose. It is bad for Kalvin to think that he is never going to substituted, like with any other component of the team to think that the initial hierarchies cannot be changed. The position of a team is that you compete with the opponents and also with the players in your team.”