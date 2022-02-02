Leeds United predicted finish and Premier League relegation forecast after January transfers

The international break has forced Leeds United to wait to put right their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Elland Road in January.

With Jonjo Shelvey's 75th-minute free kick the difference at the final whistle, the Whites missed the opportunity to pull further clear of the drop zone and inflict damage on a team chasing them at the bottom of the table.

The Magpies are among several teams in the bottom half of the table who have used the January transfer window to strengthen their squad as they prepare for the next chapter of the battle for survival.

Leeds, meanwhile, secured the services of one new player, 18-year-old Mateo Joseph, who is not expected to play a part in the Whites' Premier League club as he is destined to join up with Mark Jackson's Under 23s initially.

United's hopes of signing Brenden Aaronson, a 21-year-old central midfielder currently helping RB Salzburg head up the Bundesliga table, were dashed as the Austrian side rejected two bids from the West Yorkshire club.

The Whites were offered Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks on loan but, following discussion with Marcelo Bielsa, the club opted not to take either player.

Next week, Leeds will travel to 11th-placed Aston Villa in the hopes of extending their 7-point cushion to the drop zone.

Ahead of the Premier League restart, this is where Leeds are predicted to finish in the final standings and who is predicted to go down - based on the best available odds for relegation and the title.

