27 new signings landed by Leeds United's Premier League bottom-half rivals in January

It has been a relatively quiet transfer window for Leeds United.

The Whites ranks have been strengthened by Mateo Joseph, a highly-rated 18-year-old striker who signed from Espanyol to join up with Mark Jackson's Under 23s initially.

Leeds secured the future of two further teenagers, goalkeeper Harry Christy and centre-back Kris Moore, who signed their first professional contracts with the club last month.

United's pursuit of their number one transfer target fell short, though, as the club's two bids for Brenden Aaronson, a talented midfielder who is currently helping RB Salzburg top the Bundesliga, were rejected by the Austrian side.

In terms of outgoings, the club have loaned out young striker Bobby Kamwa to Dunfermline Athletic, 20-year-old midfielder Josh Galloway to Northern League side FC United of Manchester, and forward Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale until the end of the season, with full-back Cody Drameh passing up senior opportunities at Elland Road to ply his trade at Cardiff City until the summer.

Whites fans are divided on whether the limited business carried out in LS11 is the right choice for the club. Leeds are seven points clear of the drop zone and carrying a clutch of injuries, though the opportunity to rest offered by the international break may yet boost the numbers as the Premier League prepares to start up again next week.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have forked out in excess of £80 million in their first transfer window since last year's takeover by Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium, with Chris Wood making a £30m switch to St James' Park from the Magpies' relegation rivals Burnley. Meanwhile, Watford have drafted in five new faces as they set themselves up for the next chapter of the battle to avoid the drop.

Here are all 27 of the players who joined clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League table this January:

1. Hassane Kamara - Watford The left-back joined the Vicarage Road outfit from Ligue 1 side Nice for £3.6m. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Luke Plange - Crystal Palace The young forward joined Crystal Palace from Derby County on a permanent transfer but will return to Pride Park on loan until the end of the season. Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

3. Calum Chambers - Aston Villa The defender joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Arsenal. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Dele Alli - Everton The midfielder joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent transfer which, depending on performance, could be worth up to £40m. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales