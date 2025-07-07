Leeds United v Villarreal ticket details, prices and sales process as first stage opens
Tickets are now on sale online for Leeds United’s pre-season friendly against Villareal at Elland Road next month.
Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Premier League side will take on last season’s fifth-placed La Liga finishers at LS11 in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 2.
Tickets for the friendly are priced at £25 for adults, £20 for disabled adults, £15 for concessions and £10 for Juniors under 16 years of age.
Concessions are - Seniors 65+, Young Adults 19 to 22 years and 16 to 18 years.
Three phases to the tickets sale process
Tickets for the friendly are being sold in three phases, the first of which opened at 10.30am this morning to General Admission Season Ticket Holders, offering fans the chance to buy their own seat.
Season Ticket Holder seats will be reserved until midnight on Wednesday. Season Ticket Holders can also purchase available seats during Phases 2 and 3 of the sales process.
Phase two opens at 10.30am on Thursday, July 10 to My Leeds Members. The first hour is VIP access for My Leeds Priority Members only on a first come, first served basis.
The third and final phase of the process sees tickets go on general sale (subject to availability) on a first come, first served basis from 10.30am on Monday, July 14.
Supporters will be able to purchase up to six tickets during Phase 2 and 3.
Leeds say that all supporters who purchase a ticket for the friendly will receive an email with link to download their friendly ticket(s) to their phone.
Tickets can only be booked online via tickets.leedsunited.com or by phone on 0371 334 1992 or 0333 130 0505 (Accessible Ticket Booking Line, Disabled Supporters only).
For more information visit the club’s website at the link HERE
