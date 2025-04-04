Leeds United policy described as 'painful' amid plea for hardship to be recognised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whites season ticket policy has come under fire.

Leeds United's season ticket pricing policy has been described as 'especially painful' for disabled fans.

Last week the Whites confirmed their prices for the 2024/25 season, with an increase to the cost of a season ticket depending on tenure as the club's attempt to level up pricing continues.

Those who purchased their season ticket most recently will be expected to pay an increase of around four per cent to renew, while fans who have enjoyed cheaper prices will pay as much as 14 per cent more next season.

The club have stressed that the latter group will still pay less than others for their season tickets but the aim is to eventually have a level playing field for the price of seats in the same sections of Elland Road.

Leeds' statement also confirmed that their move to fully implement age-related pricing for disabled season ticket holders will continue over the next few years until adults eventually pay the full adult price.

The continuation of a 2024/25 policy has left disabled supporters facing 'the hardest choices' according to Steve Wade, chair of Leeds United Disabled Organisation [LUDO].

He told the YEP: "Disappointed that there continues to be no concession rate for disabled fans. Football is for all and for many of those with disabilities it is their only connection with life and society outside their home.

“Sadly it is rapidly becoming unaffordable and the price increase for disabled fans is especially painful given the cost of living crisis. The ones most vulnerable face the hardest choices."

A disabled season ticket holder who wished to remain anonymous has also hit out at the phasing out of concession prices after the club previously encouraged access for all through their pricing scheme.

They said: "Leeds United for many decades has recognised the personal difficulties and financial hardship many disabled supporters face to attend football games at Elland Road, for many fans with disabilities the only time they have a connection with wider society and where they feel involved and not isolated.

“Historically this has been recognised by Leeds United offering ‘concession’ prices for disabled supporters as well as complimentary tickets for those disabled supporters who need a personal assistant.

“The ‘concession’ prices and complimentary personal assistant tickets have been greatly appreciated by those supporters with disabilities and an example of how a club can engage with all supporters and give access for all.

“Concession prices are being phased out with Leeds United moving to age-related pricing. This has of course hit those who may well be the least able to afford it the hardest."

The price increase for a disabled season ticket holder in the North Stand since 2024 has amounted to £132 and the LUDO member believes it will hit some supporters too hard in the pocket.

They told the YEP: "The 23/24 season was the last season with ‘full concession’ pricing. A season ticket for a disabled supporter in the North Stand was £383, in 24/25 this increased to £421 and for 25/26 to £515 - a total increase over those seasons of 34 per cent. In the midst of a cost of living crisis an eye watering increase.

"It is welcomed that full pricing has not been made all at once and is transitional, increases over a number of seasons, also that Leeds United will continue to offer ‘complimentary personal assistant’ tickets.

“However that does not change the facts that some of the most vulnerable and least able to afford the price increases are faced with just that, an increase many will find hard to meet.

"A club that does so much for the community, has, with this change in policy directly affected those most in need of assistance and empathy.

“The financial gain Leeds United will make will be insignificant compared to the millions it will spend on players and player wages.

“Leeds United could be a beacon of excellence for other clubs to follow by continuing to offer ‘concession’ prices for disabled fans, recognising the hardship many face, the importance of feeling part of the ‘Leeds family’ and really be the club for the city and whole community to be proud of, a leading example of providing access for all. Not just those with the deepest pockets."

A Leeds United spokesperson told the YEP that their policy was 'in line' with other clubs, was considered fair and that free seats for personal assistants would remain in place.

They said: “In line with other clubs, age related pricing for Disabled Season Ticket Holders is being introduced gradually over the course of the medium-term, when adults who are currently paying a concession price will reach the full adult price.

“This change in policy to age related pricing is to ensure that we are fair and consistent to all supporters. However, a core principle of our concessions policy remains that Disabled Season Ticket Holders, who need assistance, can be accompanied by a personal assistant who is given a seat at no extra cost.

“The free of charge personal assistant ticket is the club’s reasonable adjustment to ensure Elland Road is accessible to all Disabled Supporters who require assistance.”